There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) closed the day trading at $11.05 up 5.24% from the previous closing price of $10.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 241967 shares were traded. EWTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.48.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EWTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.80 and its Current Ratio is at 27.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On January 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on January 28, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when MOORE JOHN R sold 4,730 shares for $9.76 per share. The transaction valued at 46,155 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

Thompson Peter A. bought 484,496 shares of EWTX for $4,999,999 on Sep 16. The Director now owns 13,981,952 shares after completing the transaction at $10.32 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 484,496 shares for $10.32 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,999 and bolstered with 13,981,952 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWTX has reached a high of $17.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EWTX traded about 199.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EWTX traded about 166.82k shares per day. A total of 63.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.66M. Shares short for EWTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 2.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 7.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.8, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.45 and -$2.06.