There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) closed the day trading at $8.56 down -1.95% from the previous closing price of $8.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 268591 shares were traded. URGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.25.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of URGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on April 27, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 16, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $53 to $57.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 13, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $53.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Schoenberg Mark sold 258 shares for $11.85 per share. The transaction valued at 3,057 led to the insider holds 23,950 shares of the business.

Smith Jason Drew sold 3,606 shares of URGN for $25,999 on Aug 31. The General Counsel now owns 12,176 shares after completing the transaction at $7.21 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Schoenberg Mark, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 259 shares for $7.81 each. As a result, the insider received 2,023 and left with 23,708 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URGN has reached a high of $12.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, URGN traded about 69.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, URGN traded about 113.26k shares per day. A total of 22.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.90M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.40% stake in the company. Shares short for URGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 1.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.86% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.03 and a low estimate of -$1.69, while EPS last year was -$1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.03, with high estimates of -$0.79 and low estimates of -$1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.16 and -$5.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.51. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$3.3.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $20.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22M to a low estimate of $18.89M. As of the current estimate, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $11.35M, an estimated increase of 77.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.51M, an increase of 45.40% less than the figure of $77.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $20.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.04M, up 53.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $156M and the low estimate is $89.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 64.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.