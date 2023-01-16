Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX:TOVX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $0.72 in the prior trading day, Theriva Biologics Inc. (AMEX: TOVX) closed at $0.68, down -4.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0353 from its previous closing price. On the day, 48849 shares were traded. TOVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6785.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOVX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when SHALLCROSS STEVEN A bought 100,000 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 43,700 led to the insider holds 110,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOVX has reached a high of $4.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6228, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4931.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 74.67K shares per day over the past 3-months and 72.67k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.53M. Insiders hold about 1.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TOVX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 374.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 430.93k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.43. EPS for the following year is -$1.58, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.55 and -$1.62.