Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO)

The closing price of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) was $4.49 for the day, down -6.07% from the previous closing price of $4.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 119733 shares were traded. HTOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HTOO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fusion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTOO has reached a high of $10.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6248, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4332.

Shares Statistics:

HTOO traded an average of 175.41K shares per day over the past three months and 75.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.28M. Insiders hold about 9.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.74% stake in the company. Shares short for HTOO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 145.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 162.02k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.22 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2M to a low estimate of $3.2M. As of the current estimate, Fusion Fuel Green PLC’s year-ago sales were $559k, an estimated increase of 472.50% from the year-ago figure.

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $70.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $96.88M and the low estimate is $44.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 539.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.