Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX)

The closing price of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) was $8.63 for the day, down -1.82% from the previous closing price of $8.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 321457 shares were traded. NNOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.51.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NNOX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On April 19, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $52.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 58.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNOX has reached a high of $16.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.28.

Shares Statistics:

NNOX traded an average of 495.56K shares per day over the past three months and 603.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.29M. Insiders hold about 15.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NNOX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.01M with a Short Ratio of 5.95M, compared to 6.13M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.50% and a Short% of Float of 12.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.49, while EPS last year was -$0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.59, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.42 and -$1.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.3M, up 675.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.09M and the low estimate is $19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 113.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.