Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of ObsEva SA (OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) closed the day trading at $0.18 up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0023 from its previous closing price. On the day, 315753 shares were traded. OBSV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1835 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OBSV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.

On April 26, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OBSV has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1665, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7809.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OBSV traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OBSV traded about 552.65k shares per day. A total of 104.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.92M. Insiders hold about 3.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OBSV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.67M, compared to 1.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.6 and -$0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.24.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5M to a low estimate of $10k. As of the current estimate, ObsEva SA’s year-ago sales were $20.1M, an estimated decrease of -87.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBSV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.11M, down -63.60% from the average estimate.