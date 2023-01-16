Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX: PZG) closed the day trading at $0.41 up 3.20% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0127 from its previous closing price. On the day, 156053 shares were traded. PZG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4149 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3905.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PZG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on January 04, 2017, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.30.

On April 27, 2015, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.70.

On August 01, 2014, Noble Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $1.75.Noble Financial initiated its Buy rating on August 01, 2014, with a $1.75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Goldman Rachel Louise bought 25,000 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 14,460 led to the insider holds 105,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 93.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PZG has reached a high of $1.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4297.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PZG traded about 108.07K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PZG traded about 123.5k shares per day. A total of 46.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.65M. Insiders hold about 17.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PZG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 30.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 71.64k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PZG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $600k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331k, up 81.30% from the average estimate.