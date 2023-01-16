TNYA (Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) closed at $2.29 down -1.29% from its previous closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 196890 shares were traded. TNYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Srivastava Deepak bought 230,769 shares for $2.60 per share. The transaction valued at 599,999 led to the insider holds 372,435 shares of the business.

COLUMN GROUP III GP, LP bought 9,615,384 shares of TNYA for $24,999,998 on Nov 21. The 10% Owner now owns 9,615,384 shares after completing the transaction at $2.60 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, GOEDDEL DAVID V, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 9,615,384 shares for $2.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,999,998 and bolstered with 9,615,384 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNYA has reached a high of $16.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2485, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9807.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TNYA has traded an average of 278.64K shares per day and 184.27k over the past ten days. A total of 63.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.93M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TNYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 1.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.53 and -$2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.52, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.16 and -$3.05.