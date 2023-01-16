Update from Codexis Inc. (CDXS): A steady trajectory

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) closed the day trading at $6.28 up 5.90% from the previous closing price of $5.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 609982 shares were traded. CDXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDXS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $32.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on April 12, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when NICOLS JOHN J sold 35,714 shares for $5.68 per share. The transaction valued at 202,820 led to the insider holds 863,535 shares of the business.

NICOLS JOHN J sold 39,785 shares of CDXS for $224,996 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 863,535 shares after completing the transaction at $5.66 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, NICOLS JOHN J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 35,714 shares for $6.36 each. As a result, the insider received 227,312 and left with 903,320 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXS has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDXS traded about 853.01K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDXS traded about 870.07k shares per day. A total of 65.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.01M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.33M with a Short Ratio of 5.45M, compared to 5.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.14% and a Short% of Float of 9.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $30.94M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.42M to a low estimate of $29.47M. As of the current estimate, Codexis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $36.77M, an estimated decrease of -15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $32.5M, an increase of 32.60% over than the figure of -$15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.42M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $137.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $104.75M, up 30.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $99.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.47M and the low estimate is $81.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.