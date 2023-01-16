Update from Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) was $0.70 for the day, up 6.04% from the previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0366 from its previous closing price. On the day, 122510 shares were traded. KTTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KTTA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.40 and its Current Ratio is at 29.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Delaney David bought 1,000 shares for $1.11 per share. The transaction valued at 1,110 led to the insider holds 227,521 shares of the business.

Shahinian Eric bought 6,710 shares of KTTA for $7,757 on Sep 29. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 1,788,415 shares after completing the transaction at $1.16 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, Shahinian Eric, who serves as the Member of 10% owner group of the company, bought 57,647 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 68,542 and bolstered with 1,781,705 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTTA now has a Market Capitalization of 18.91M and an Enterprise Value of -22.51M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 63.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -86.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTTA has reached a high of $1.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8642, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0627.

Shares Statistics:

KTTA traded an average of 70.19K shares per day over the past three months and 76.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.90M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KTTA as of Dec 29, 2022 were 169.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 209.78k on Nov 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.67 and -$0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $500k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15k, up 3,233.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5M and the low estimate is $3.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 600.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.