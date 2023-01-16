Update from S&W Seed Company (SANW): A steady trajectory

S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) closed the day trading at $1.58 down -8.67% from the previous closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 140466 shares were traded. SANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SANW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR on June 10, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $4.80 from $3.50 previously.

On January 12, 2015, ROTH Capital reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.

ROTH Capital reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 12, 2014, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Wong Mark bought 7,634 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 10,077 led to the insider holds 276,176 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANW has reached a high of $2.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2398, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1751.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SANW traded about 51.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SANW traded about 89.52k shares per day. A total of 42.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.75M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SANW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 290.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 214.89k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.15, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18M to a low estimate of $16M. As of the current estimate, S&W Seed Company’s year-ago sales were $14M, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $86.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.35M, up 21.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $101.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.5M and the low estimate is $100M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.