What shareholders can do to beat the market with BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) stock

In the latest session, BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) closed at $1.86 up 3.33% from its previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505325 shares were traded. BKSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BlackSky Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

On July 26, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on July 26, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when BROEKHUYSEN JOHAN G bought 12,000 shares for $2.70 per share. The transaction valued at 32,400 led to the insider holds 451,146 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKSY has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7180, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9023.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BKSY has traded an average of 693.50K shares per day and 507.94k over the past ten days. A total of 118.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.82M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BKSY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 1.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.66 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $16.74M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17M to a low estimate of $16.3M. As of the current estimate, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.94M, an estimated increase of 110.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.26M, an increase of 67.60% less than the figure of $110.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $20.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.09M, up 90.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $115.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127M and the low estimate is $108.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.