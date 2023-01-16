Which analyst expects Grindr Inc. (GRND) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) closed at $5.64 up 0.36% from its previous closing price of $5.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 143421 shares were traded. GRND stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.44.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grindr Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Zage George Raymond III bought 110,000 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 660,000 led to the insider holds 5,360,000 shares of the business.

Zage George Raymond III bought 50,000 shares of GRND for $296,500 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 5,250,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRND has reached a high of $71.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GRND has traded an average of 556.10K shares per day and 188.05k over the past ten days. A total of 34.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.85M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company.