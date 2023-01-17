A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)

The price of Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) closed at $1.09 in the last session, up 21.11% from day before closing price of $0.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4764991 shares were traded. SEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8730.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On June 23, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On May 04, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 04, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 763.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEV has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0991, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6871.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEV traded on average about 1.32M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.48M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.85M. Insiders hold about 54.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.01M, compared to 1.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.73k, up 18,789.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.83M and the low estimate is $76.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,789.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.