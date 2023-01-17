ALT (Altimmune Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Altimmune Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.29, down -3.21% from its previous closing price of $16.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1465815 shares were traded. ALT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.63.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On June 02, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 02, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Pisano Wayne sold 20,000 shares for $15.01 per share. The transaction valued at 300,268 led to the insider holds 8,498 shares of the business.

Garg Vipin K sold 20,000 shares of ALT for $400,322 on Aug 31. The President and CEO now owns 236,797 shares after completing the transaction at $20.02 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, Garg Vipin K, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $15.06 each. As a result, the insider received 225,890 and left with 259,804 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 250.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALT traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.81M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 7.58M, compared to 6.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.38% and a Short% of Float of 14.50%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.75 and -$2.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$2.07, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.72 and -$2.5.