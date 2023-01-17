An average trading volume for Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $7.37 in the prior trading day, Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) closed at $8.12, up 10.18%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1530092 shares were traded. BZUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BZUN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $9 previously.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $8.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on March 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BZUN has reached a high of $14.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 995.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 58.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.86M. Insiders hold about 0.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BZUN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 3.26M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.27 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $247.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $247.39M to a low estimate of $247.1M. As of the current estimate, Baozun Inc.’s year-ago sales were $298.03M, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $462.07M, a decrease of -2.90% over than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $515.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $435.07M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BZUN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.