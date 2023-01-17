An investigation into China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s technical aspects

The price of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) closed at $0.59 in the last session, up 6.29% from day before closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0349 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1244349 shares were traded. SXTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5306.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SXTC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXTC has reached a high of $15.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6004, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9951.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SXTC traded on average about 626.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 656.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 3.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.31M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SXTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 51.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 124.55k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.