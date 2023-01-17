An investigation into Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $29.94 in the prior trading day, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) closed at $30.05, up 0.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4580632 shares were traded. OSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OSH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when CLEM BRIAN sold 6,601 shares for $30.02 per share. The transaction valued at 198,155 led to the insider holds 489,577 shares of the business.

CLEM BRIAN sold 32,590 shares of OSH for $981,317 on Jan 11. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 496,178 shares after completing the transaction at $30.11 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, PRICE GEOFFREY M, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $29.74 each. As a result, the insider received 1,486,835 and left with 3,824,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSH has reached a high of $30.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.47.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.39M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 231.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.32M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OSH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 19.69M with a Short Ratio of 20.36M, compared to 20.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.14% and a Short% of Float of 16.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.26 and -$2.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 49.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.16B and the low estimate is $2.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.