An overall feel about Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s stock clocked out at $1.80, down -1.64% from its previous closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1689730 shares were traded. ATAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATAI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on November 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On November 30, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On November 11, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on November 11, 2021, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 29 when Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 21,900 shares for $4.47 per share. The transaction valued at 97,801 led to the insider holds 1,799,302 shares of the business.

Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 34,700 shares of ATAI for $154,689 on Apr 28. The 10% Owner now owns 1,777,402 shares after completing the transaction at $4.46 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 19,803 shares for $4.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 91,939 and bolstered with 1,742,702 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 759.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATAI has reached a high of $6.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8286, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6828.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATAI traded 1.32M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.54M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 150.49M. Insiders hold about 9.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATAI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.88M, compared to 6.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.05, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.72 and -$1.49.