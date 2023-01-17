An overall feel about Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) closed at $0.19 up 1.14% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0021 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1724191 shares were traded. ATNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1959 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1788.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Athenex Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when WU JINN bought 10,000 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 4,221 led to the insider holds 484,783 shares of the business.

LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM bought 20,000 shares of ATNX for $9,098 on Aug 19. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 3,553,172 shares after completing the transaction at $0.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATNX has reached a high of $1.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1790, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4139.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATNX has traded an average of 3.95M shares per day and 2.08M over the past ten days. A total of 139.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.14M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 7.08M, compared to 2.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.72. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.03 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $28.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29.65M to a low estimate of $28.32M. As of the current estimate, Athenex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.02M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.23M, an increase of 21.20% over than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $114.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $118.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.18M, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.8M and the low estimate is $124.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.