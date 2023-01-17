An overall feel about Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.77, down -18.03% from its previous closing price of $0.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1695 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1964020 shares were traded. ENSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7411.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENSC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Kirkpatrick Lynn bought 27,000 shares for $0.53 per share. The transaction valued at 14,216 led to the insider holds 381,851 shares of the business.

Kirkpatrick Lynn bought 70,000 shares of ENSC for $34,083 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 354,851 shares after completing the transaction at $0.49 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ensysce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENSC has reached a high of $71.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6368, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.8070.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENSC traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 974.55k shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 33.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 698.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 1.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 3.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.62. EPS for the following year is -$0.8, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.79 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.53M, down -10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9M and the low estimate is $2.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.