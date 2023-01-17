Are analysts optimistic about Vroom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRM) stock?

The closing price of Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) was $1.05 for the day, down -7.89% from the previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7620563 shares were traded. VRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Shortt Thomas H sold 21,692 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 22,434 led to the insider holds 1,439,769 shares of the business.

Lang Laura W sold 7,204 shares of VRM for $7,137 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 113,738 shares after completing the transaction at $0.99 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Zakowicz Agnieszka, who serves as the Principal Accounting Officer of the company, sold 160 shares for $1.11 each. As a result, the insider received 177 and left with 208,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRM has reached a high of $9.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0594, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4329.

Shares Statistics:

VRM traded an average of 4.39M shares per day over the past three months and 3.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 138.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 28.19M with a Short Ratio of 24.78M, compared to 25.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.41% and a Short% of Float of 22.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.58, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$2.55, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.87 and -$2.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $635M to a low estimate of $400M. As of the current estimate, Vroom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $888M, an estimated decrease of -47.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $419.63M, a decrease of -55.10% less than the figure of -$47.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $467M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.41M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.18B, down -29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.82B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.