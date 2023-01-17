Are Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.60, up 18.52% from its previous closing price of $8.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1455707 shares were traded. THRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of THRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.50 and its Current Ratio is at 27.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On June 30, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

On November 01, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $24.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on November 01, 2021, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when HAYDEN DONALD J JR bought 9,900 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,489 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

HAYDEN DONALD J JR bought 100 shares of THRX for $500 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 100 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Foresite Capital Management V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 500,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,500,000 and bolstered with 3,585,346 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THRX has reached a high of $15.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that THRX traded 139.67K shares on average per day over the past three months and 511.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.11M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for THRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 944.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 923.53k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.44% and a Short% of Float of 6.05%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$5.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.29. EPS for the following year is -$1.81, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.64 and -$2.28.