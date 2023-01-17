As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) offers stability

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) closed the day trading at $20.77 up 3.33% from the previous closing price of $20.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3573733 shares were traded. RLAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.53.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RLAY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On June 06, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $13.Jefferies initiated its Underperform rating on June 06, 2022, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when Adams Brian sold 9,994 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 199,880 led to the insider holds 51,531 shares of the business.

Catinazzo Thomas sold 445 shares of RLAY for $6,448 on Dec 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 50,231 shares after completing the transaction at $14.49 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Bergstrom Donald A, who serves as the President, R&D of the company, sold 980 shares for $14.49 each. As a result, the insider received 14,200 and left with 85,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1429.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $35.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.75.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RLAY traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RLAY traded about 2.13M shares per day. A total of 120.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.88M. Shares short for RLAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.06M with a Short Ratio of 16.89M, compared to 11.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.86% and a Short% of Float of 17.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.76, while EPS last year was -$0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.36 and -$2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.66. EPS for the following year is -$3.02, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.58 and -$4.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.03M, up 153.50% from the average estimate.