Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) was $0.23 for the day, up 15.27% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0307 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1116278 shares were traded. BNTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1903.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BNTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 20, 2020, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 76.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTC has reached a high of $3.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1773, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7573.

Shares Statistics:

BNTC traded an average of 600.56K shares per day over the past three months and 355.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.76M. Insiders hold about 7.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 81.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 43.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.83.