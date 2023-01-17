Considering Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $1.25 in the prior trading day, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) closed at $1.35, up 8.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1386979 shares were traded. OTLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OTLK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On September 13, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 11, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on September 11, 2019, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Sukhtian Faisal Ghiath bought 30,000 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 38,700 led to the insider holds 68,000 shares of the business.

Haddadin Yezan Munther bought 3,600 shares of OTLK for $4,572 on Oct 07. The Director now owns 63,343 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Haddadin Yezan Munther, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 29,743 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,368 and bolstered with 59,743 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTLK has reached a high of $2.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0341, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2290.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 453.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 512.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 220.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.70% stake in the company. Shares short for OTLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.38M with a Short Ratio of 16.02M, compared to 13.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 10.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.36.