Considering Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.25 in the prior trading day, Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) closed at $0.24, down -3.61%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6895856 shares were traded. SWVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2598 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2300.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SWVL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWVL has reached a high of $11.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3002, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7820.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 36.93M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.12M. Insiders hold about 54.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SWVL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 1.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 4 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $92.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $97.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.34M, up 153.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $232.04M and the low estimate is $187.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 126.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.