DOMA (Doma Holdings Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $0.45 in the prior trading day, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) closed at $0.55, up 21.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0977 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1258939 shares were traded. DOMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5721 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4421.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOMA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $0.45.

On May 25, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Simkoff Maxwell sold 72,546 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 29,889 led to the insider holds 5,219,014 shares of the business.

Smith Michael Alan sold 2,802 shares of DOMA for $1,224 on Nov 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,009,630 shares after completing the transaction at $0.44 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Simkoff Maxwell, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 158 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider received 79 and left with 46,303,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOMA has reached a high of $4.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9413.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 654.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 612.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 326.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 180.71M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DOMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.07M, compared to 8.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOMA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $487.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $433.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $463.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $558.04M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $521.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565M and the low estimate is $476.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.