I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS).

After finishing at $58.63 in the prior trading day, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) closed at $58.90, up 0.46%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1055385 shares were traded. JKS stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.80.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JKS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $70 from $50 previously.

On September 29, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $76.

On September 28, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $76.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on September 28, 2022, with a $76 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JinkoSolar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 145.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JKS has reached a high of $76.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.90.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.87M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JKS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 2.72M, compared to 2.51M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.96 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.69 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.55 and $2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.04. EPS for the following year is $6.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $8.51 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $2.6B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.68B to a low estimate of $2.53B. As of the current estimate, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.33B, an estimated increase of 95.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.97B, an increase of 15.60% less than the figure of $95.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.79B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, up 71.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.54B and the low estimate is $9.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.