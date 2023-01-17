I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (RPID).

The price of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) closed at $1.35 in the last session, down -2.17% from day before closing price of $1.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1593881 shares were traded. RPID stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3801 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RPID’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 03 when KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 50,000 shares for $4.66 per share. The transaction valued at 233,230 led to the insider holds 2,904,490 shares of the business.

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 10,100 shares of RPID for $50,367 on Jun 02. The 10% Owner now owns 2,875,092 shares after completing the transaction at $4.99 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 47,117 shares for $4.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,267 and bolstered with 2,869,154 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPID has reached a high of $8.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8754, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5763.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RPID traded on average about 81.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 296.27k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.44M. Insiders hold about 13.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RPID as of Oct 13, 2022 were 259.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 291.22k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.37 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.38. EPS for the following year is -$1.15, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.14 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPID’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.23M, down -26.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.5M and the low estimate is $24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.