In spite of Exact Sciences Corporation’s (NASDAQ:EXAS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) closed at $68.96 up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $68.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2639047 shares were traded. EXAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Exact Sciences Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $35 from $60 previously.

On August 25, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $55.

On June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $50.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on June 03, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Condella Sarah sold 1,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 85,090 shares of the business.

Cunningham Everett sold 16,872 shares of EXAS for $529,275 on Oct 12. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 18,654 shares after completing the transaction at $31.37 per share. On Aug 05, another insider, Baranick Brian, who serves as the Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology of the company, sold 984 shares for $47.12 each. As a result, the insider received 46,366 and left with 4,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAS has reached a high of $84.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXAS has traded an average of 2.67M shares per day and 4.12M over the past ten days. A total of 177.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 176.12M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.62M with a Short Ratio of 11.49M, compared to 11.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.91 and a low estimate of -$1.23, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.97 and low estimates of -$1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.71 and -$4.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.2. EPS for the following year is -$3.34, with 16 analysts recommending between -$2.32 and -$4.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $502.94M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $524M to a low estimate of $496.1M. As of the current estimate, Exact Sciences Corporation’s year-ago sales were $456.38M, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $504.48M, an increase of 6.50% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $545M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $490.64M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.77B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.36B and the low estimate is $2.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.