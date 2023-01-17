In the case of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), what’s next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) closed the day trading at $16.99 down -1.28% from the previous closing price of $17.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8841604 shares were traded. UPST stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.15.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UPST, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $15 from $34 previously.

On October 25, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $17.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on August 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Datta Sanjay sold 3,200 shares for $13.48 per share. The transaction valued at 43,136 led to the insider holds 275,585 shares of the business.

Datta Sanjay sold 3,200 shares of UPST for $43,456 on Jan 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 275,585 shares after completing the transaction at $13.58 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Datta Sanjay, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,200 shares for $12.99 each. As a result, the insider received 41,568 and left with 275,585 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UPST has reached a high of $161.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UPST traded about 5.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UPST traded about 5.1M shares per day. A total of 81.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.99M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.40% stake in the company. Shares short for UPST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.26M with a Short Ratio of 26.86M, compared to 24.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32.28% and a Short% of Float of 37.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.98 and $0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.35 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UPST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $938.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $869.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $895.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $848.55M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $948.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.24B and the low estimate is $758.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.