In What Direction Will Express Inc.’s (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) was $1.09 for the day, down -2.68% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1222854 shares were traded. EXPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on May 11, 2018, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On November 30, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $9.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Peer Perform rating for the stock on June 02, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPR has reached a high of $4.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9333.

Shares Statistics:

EXPR traded an average of 3.01M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 68.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.47M with a Short Ratio of 6.57M, compared to 6.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.48% and a Short% of Float of 9.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.95B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.01B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.