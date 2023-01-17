In What Direction Will Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Goes From Here?

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) closed the day trading at $34.54 up 2.86% from the previous closing price of $33.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1144077 shares were traded. KYMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KYMR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $32 from $47 previously.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on August 15, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 when BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 18,897 shares for $31.24 per share. The transaction valued at 590,391 led to the insider holds 2,494,688 shares of the business.

Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. sold 21,592 shares of KYMR for $654,022 on Jan 12. The 10% Owner now owns 890,148 shares after completing the transaction at $30.29 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 77,128 shares for $30.29 each. As a result, the insider received 2,336,207 and left with 4,968,114 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 40.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KYMR has reached a high of $51.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KYMR traded about 791.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KYMR traded about 700.62k shares per day. A total of 54.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.98M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KYMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.7M with a Short Ratio of 9.00M, compared to 6.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 17.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.9 and -$3.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.8. EPS for the following year is -$2.92, with 14 analysts recommending between -$1.19 and -$4.58.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $15.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.4M to a low estimate of $7.5M. As of the current estimate, Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.34M, an estimated decrease of -23.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.97M, an increase of 83.10% over than the figure of -$23.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.5M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KYMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $36.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $72.83M, down -13.30% from the average estimate.