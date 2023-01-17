Investing in Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Canoo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.34, up 3.08% from its previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7803299 shares were traded. GOEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On December 16, 2021, ROTH Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $9 to $14.

On September 07, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on September 07, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Ruiz Hector M. sold 14,384 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 15,822 led to the insider holds 291,980 shares of the business.

MURTHY RAMESH sold 13,832 shares of GOEV for $15,215 on Jan 06. The SVP, ICFO and CAO now owns 294,234 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, MURTHY RAMESH, who serves as the SVP, ICFO and CAO of the company, sold 170 shares for $1.24 each. As a result, the insider received 211 and left with 308,066 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $7.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2519, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7299.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOEV traded 10.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 345.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 298.19M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 33.62M with a Short Ratio of 58.86M, compared to 28.81M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.89% and a Short% of Float of 19.93%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.58, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.92. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$1.87.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $605M and the low estimate is $184.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 771.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.