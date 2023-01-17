Is Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) closed at $3.00 in the last session, down -1.64% from day before closing price of $3.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1452861 shares were traded. ACER stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ACER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 26, 2019, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when ASELAGE STEVE bought 409,836 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 500,000 led to the insider holds 483,741 shares of the business.

Schelling Chris bought 819,672 shares of ACER for $1,000,000 on Nov 29. The President & CEO now owns 2,712,529 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 124.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACER has reached a high of $4.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1076, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8090.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ACER traded on average about 524.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 757.26k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.36M. Insiders hold about 19.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ACER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 59.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.42M, compared to 79.28k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.37% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.98, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$1.94.