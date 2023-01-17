Is this a Prime Time To acquire ASAP Inc. (ASAP) stock

After finishing at $0.49 in the prior trading day, ASAP Inc. (NASDAQ: ASAP) closed at $0.72, up 46.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2276 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2581760 shares were traded. ASAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4900.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Green Jonathan sold 31,901 shares for $0.48 per share. The transaction valued at 15,434 led to the insider holds 356,285 shares of the business.

Green Jonathan sold 8,149 shares of ASAP for $4,270 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 388,186 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Green Jonathan, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 52,623 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider received 26,485 and left with 396,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAP has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1521, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8018.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 550.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 827.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.01M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.30% stake in the company.