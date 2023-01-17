It’s a good day to be an SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) shareholder

In the latest session, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) closed at $3.31 up 1.85% from its previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1486506 shares were traded. SLGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SomaLogic Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on February 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On December 14, 2021, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.

On December 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on December 10, 2021, with a $16 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLGC has reached a high of $10.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7096, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2797.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLGC has traded an average of 1.35M shares per day and 1.34M over the past ten days. A total of 184.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 162.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLGC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.18M with a Short Ratio of 8.10M, compared to 11.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.55% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.58, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $80.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $83.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.63M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $121.1M and the low estimate is $107.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.