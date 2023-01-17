It’s an appealing income play to consider Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

After finishing at $47.55 in the prior trading day, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at $49.98, up 5.11%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22224087 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.38.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COIN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $35 from $50 previously.

On January 09, 2023, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $35.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on January 05, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $36.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when Lutke Tobias bought 9,668 shares for $37.76 per share. The transaction valued at 365,064 led to the insider holds 183,836 shares of the business.

HAAS ALESIA J sold 88,000 shares of COIN for $3,390,469 on Jan 10. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 255,568 shares after completing the transaction at $38.53 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Lutke Tobias, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,012 shares for $34.62 each. As a result, the insider paid 381,235 and bolstered with 174,168 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $242.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.94M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 223.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 27.77M with a Short Ratio of 41.83M, compared to 26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.33% and a Short% of Float of 17.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.91 and a low estimate of -$3.21, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.24, with high estimates of -$1.7 and low estimates of -$3.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.5 and -$15.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.48. EPS for the following year is -$5.27, with 24 analysts recommending between $3.93 and -$9.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.