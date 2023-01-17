It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) stock

The closing price of PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) was $2.51 for the day, down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $2.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1089667 shares were traded. PXMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4295.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PXMD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Derby Michael bought 95,000 shares for $5.25 per share. The transaction valued at 498,750 led to the insider holds 7,336,745 shares of the business.

TardiMed Sciences LLC bought 95,000 shares of PXMD for $498,750 on Aug 30. The 10% Owner now owns 7,336,745 shares after completing the transaction at $5.25 per share.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXMD has reached a high of $10.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0167, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4354.

Shares Statistics:

PXMD traded an average of 1.01M shares per day over the past three months and 386.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.87M. Insiders hold about 76.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PXMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 139.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 397.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.