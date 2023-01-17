Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $1.77 in the prior trading day, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) closed at $2.34, up 32.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15790211 shares were traded. SHPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0809.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Richards Steven M sold 995 shares for $1.60 per share. The transaction valued at 1,597 led to the insider holds 1,707 shares of the business.

Brown Milton sold 995 shares of SHPH for $1,597 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 1,072,531 shares after completing the transaction at $1.60 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Adkins William, who serves as the Former Director of the company, sold 995 shares for $1.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,597 and left with 184,071 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHPH has reached a high of $126.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0301, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5742.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.32M. Insiders hold about 61.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.69% stake in the company. Shares short for SHPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 215.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 115.53k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.37%.