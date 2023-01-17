The name Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.13, down -2.01% from its previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0027 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10903694 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1482 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1283.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 11,156 led to the insider holds 217,717 shares of the business.

Oliva Robert Letterio bought 5,000 shares of NVOS for $11,125 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 212,717 shares after completing the transaction at $2.23 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $3.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2200, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2937.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVOS traded 2.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.61M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.54M. Insiders hold about 52.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 47.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 16.9k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.15% and a Short% of Float of 0.33%.