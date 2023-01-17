There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) can be one of them

The closing price of Oragenics Inc. (AMEX: OGEN) was $0.14 for the day, up 6.84% from the previous closing price of $0.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0087 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1584657 shares were traded. OGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1230.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OGEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when KOSKI ROBERT C sold 42,357 shares for $0.11 per share. The transaction valued at 4,469 led to the insider holds 1,102,295 shares of the business.

KOSKI ROBERT C sold 36,648 shares of OGEN for $3,885 on Dec 29. The Director now owns 176,191 shares after completing the transaction at $0.11 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, KOSKI ROBERT C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 140,497 shares for $0.18 each. As a result, the insider received 24,699 and left with 1,144,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 74.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGEN has reached a high of $0.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1730, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2747.

Shares Statistics:

OGEN traded an average of 743.68K shares per day over the past three months and 1.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 116.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.29M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.57M with a Short Ratio of 1.63M, compared to 1.63M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.18.