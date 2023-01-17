There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Sotera Health Company (SHC) can be one of them

The closing price of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) was $18.23 for the day, down -0.27% from the previous closing price of $18.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3380505 shares were traded. SHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.42.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 31.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 64.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2023, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $22.

Barclays Downgraded its Equal Weight to Underweight on November 15, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sotera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHC has reached a high of $24.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.95.

Shares Statistics:

SHC traded an average of 2.89M shares per day over the past three months and 7.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 280.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 273.64M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.97M, compared to 6.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 6.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.96. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $931.48M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.