There is a good chance TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $4.46 in the prior trading day, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) closed at $4.48, up 0.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7724082 shares were traded. TCBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TCBP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Randall Diana Elizabeth bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 350,000 led to the insider holds 70,000 shares of the business.

Randall Kenneth Edward bought 70,000 shares of TCBP for $350,000 on Nov 30. The 10% Owner now owns 382,963 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Randall Mark Edward, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 70,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 350,000 and bolstered with 382,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBP has reached a high of $175.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4209, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.3562.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 78.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.15M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 0.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.50M. Insiders hold about 27.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 78.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 236.94k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.