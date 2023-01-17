This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS)

As of close of business last night, Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.85, up 14.02% from its previous closing price of $0.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1260022 shares were traded. ATOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8885 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7562.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 43.00 and its Current Ratio is at 43.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 26, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATOS has reached a high of $1.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7112, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9213.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATOS traded 517.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 712.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.57M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ATOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.6M with a Short Ratio of 9.24M, compared to 11.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.22.