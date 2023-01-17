Update from FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) was $2.52 for the day, down -10.64% from the previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2252496 shares were traded. FTCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4850.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of FTCI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $2 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 10 when ARC Family Trust sold 54,783 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 144,079 led to the insider holds 15,853,357 shares of the business.

ARC Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of FTCI for $121,182 on Jan 09. The 10% Owner now owns 15,908,140 shares after completing the transaction at $2.68 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Morris Robert Phelps, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 16,839 shares for $2.57 each. As a result, the insider received 43,276 and left with 204,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTCI has reached a high of $6.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3930, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4797.

Shares Statistics:

FTCI traded an average of 1.20M shares per day over the past three months and 948.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 102.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.98M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FTCI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.13M, compared to 4.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.25% and a Short% of Float of 6.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.7 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166.59M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $175.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $270.52M, down -35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $536.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $744.25M and the low estimate is $345.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 205.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.