Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) was $6.74 for the day, up 11.96% from the previous closing price of $6.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1039488 shares were traded. VERA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VERA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8 from $33 previously.

On January 04, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $6.

On July 12, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $35.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on July 12, 2022, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Curley Joanne sold 2,212 shares for $19.49 per share. The transaction valued at 43,116 led to the insider holds 26,821 shares of the business.

Curley Joanne sold 12,811 shares of VERA for $234,049 on Dec 13. The Chief Development Officer now owns 26,821 shares after completing the transaction at $18.27 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Curley Joanne, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 6,900 shares for $18.25 each. As a result, the insider received 125,924 and left with 26,821 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERA has reached a high of $24.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.66.

Shares Statistics:

VERA traded an average of 433.39K shares per day over the past three months and 2.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.24M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VERA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 13.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.76, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$3.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$3.54, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.92 and -$5.06.