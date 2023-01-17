Verastem Inc. (VSTM) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) closed the day trading at $0.61 up 11.82% from the previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0642 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1523953 shares were traded. VSTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6074 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSTM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Calkins Daniel sold 74 shares for $0.43 per share. The transaction valued at 32 led to the insider holds 98,517 shares of the business.

Calkins Daniel sold 1,246 shares of VSTM for $411 on Dec 27. The Vice President of Finance now owns 98,591 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Paterson Dan, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 2,954 shares for $0.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,093 and left with 463,828 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSTM has reached a high of $2.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9491.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSTM traded about 1.43M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSTM traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 210.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.41M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.94M, compared to 3.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.30% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.05M, up 153.30% from the average estimate.