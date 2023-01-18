A correction may be in store for Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares?

In the latest session, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed at $152.91 up 3.32% from its previous closing price of $148.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1877480 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $154.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $144.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atlassian Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $155.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $283 to $148.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when Farquhar Scott sold 8,614 shares for $146.98 per share. The transaction valued at 1,266,050 led to the insider holds 456,542 shares of the business.

Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares of TEAM for $1,266,052 on Jan 13. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 456,542 shares after completing the transaction at $146.98 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Farquhar Scott, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of the company, sold 8,614 shares for $144.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,240,432 and left with 465,156 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 115.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $352.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 133.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 199.99.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TEAM has traded an average of 3.50M shares per day and 2.7M over the past ten days. A total of 254.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.95M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.88M with a Short Ratio of 8.26M, compared to 3.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 3.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.1 and $1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.22 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $806.38M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $833.4M to a low estimate of $795.67M. As of the current estimate, Atlassian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $582.32M, an estimated increase of 38.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.8B, up 29.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $4.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.